14 tornadoes confirmed after storms sweep through northern Illinois, Indiana

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourteen tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down across northern Illinois and northern Indiana as strong storms swept through the area Friday. 

According to the National Weather Service, 14  tornadoes, including three EF-2 tornadoes and the EF-1 that caused the fatal roof collapse in Belvidere, Illinois, were confirmed. 

Additional investigation is ongoing. 

On Saturday NWS released the following list of locations, including the strength of each tornado on the EF scale: 

  • EF-2 near Amboy, IL
  • EF-1 West Brooklyn, IL
  • Near Baileyville, IL (rating TBD)
  • EF-1 Machesney Park, IL
  • EF-1 Davis Junction to Belvidere, IL
  • Caledonia/Poplar Grove, IL (rating TBD)
  • EF-1 near Wellington, IL
  • EF-1 near Stockland, IL
  • EF-1 Lombard to Addison, IL
  • EF-2 near Oxford, IN
  • EF-2 near Fowler, IN
  • EF-1 near Remington, IN

On Sunday, NWS added two tornadoes: an EF-0 from Montgomery near Orchard Road to Aurora near Phillips Park and an EF-0 in Plainfield along 135th Street. 

Damage surveys will continue into Monday for Illinois and Indiana, and more confirmations are expected. 

First published on April 1, 2023 / 10:45 PM

