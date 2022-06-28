Campaign 2022: Illinois decides in midterm primary elections

Campaign 2022: Illinois decides in midterm primary electionsget the free app
Results will soon be coming in for the primary elections in several state and federal races.
We'll be following results in several key races, including the Republican race for governor, to determine who will be challenging Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker in November, as well as the first true race for Illinois Secretary of State in more than two decades, and a handful of key congressional races.
Follow here for updates when the winners are called in key races, and for reaction from the various campaigns.
Chicago polling places not staying open late
The Chicago Board of Elections tells CBS 2's Lauren Victory there were 56 delayed openings at precinct polling locations within the city of Chiacgo.
But so far, election investigators have not marshaled sufficient evidence to obtain a court order to keep them open late.
Turnout in City Of Chicago light
CHICAGO (CBS) – Voter turnout in the city of Chicago reached just under 14% as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day for several county, state and federal primary races.
A total of 220,019 ballots have been counted in the city as of 3 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
The board also released data on voter demographics. Voters between the ages of 65 and 74 cast the most amount of ballots as of noon on Tuesday with 51,338.
Some polling places to remain open until 8 p.m.
Six suburban Cook County voting precincts are staying open late for the Illinois primary election Tuesday.
The precincts are located at five polling places:
--Kennedy School, 1013 Division St., Chicago Heights (Bloom Township Precinct 12)
--Golf Middle School, 9401 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove (Niles Township Precinct)
--Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 1114 N. 22nd Ave., Melrose Park (Proviso Township, Precinct 14)
--Roosevelt School, 1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview (Proviso Township, Precincts 44 and 88)
--Douglas MacArthur School, 1800 Chippendale Rd., Hoffman Estates (Schaumburg Township Precinct 31)
The precincts all opened late Tuesday, and thus, they will stay open until 8 p.m., rather than the statutory time of 7 p.m.
The Cook County Clerk's office sought and received a court order to keep the precincts open late.
Some key Congressional races to watch
CBS 2's Meredith Barack is keeping an eye on some top races, specifically on the 1st and 6th district congressional races.
The 1st Congressional District Primary has a wide-open field. The district stretches along the city's South Side and proceeds southwest through Will County all the way to Braidwood and Bourbonnais.
A total of 17 candidates are vying for the democratic nomination for the 1st District, which has no incumbent for the first time in 30 years with representative Bobby Rush retiring.
Experts say the winner of the Democratic Primary in the 1st District is also virtually sure to win the general election too.
A contentious race is also under way in the 6th Congressional District, most recently redrawn as a west and southwest suburban district stretching from downers grove to Orland Park.
Democratic representative Sean Casten, of Downers Grove, was elected to the seat in 2018, defeating republican incumbent Peter Roskam to become the first democrat to lead the district in nearly half a century.
He is running against another sitting member of Congress, representative Marie Newman, whose 3rd Congressional District was remapped and radically altered during the most recent redistricting.
Biggest race to watch: Who will oppose Gov. JB Pritzker in November
One of the biggest races to keep an eye on Tuesday is the Republican Primary for Illinois governor. Tuesday's winner will challenge JB Pritzker for his job in the fall.
GOP candidate Richard Irvin spent Monday campaigning in west suburban Cary.
He's backed by billionaire Ken Griffin, who gave $50 million to Irvin's campaign.
Irvin, Aurora mayor, hopes his experience and willingness to reach across the aisle will also help his chances to win.
One of Irvin's opponents, Darren Bailey was riding high at a campaign stop in Des Plaines Monday after being endorsed by former President Donald Trump.