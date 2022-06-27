After Roe v. Wade was overturned, where do the candidates for Illinois governor stand on abortion?

Where do the candidates for Illinois governor stand on abortion?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, it will be up to the states to decide if abortion is legal; and, if it is, under what circumstances. That adds weight to the importance of the abortion issue in Illinois' upcoming primary elections.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov shows us exactly where the candidates for governor stand.

Gov. JB Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent, is a staunch supporter of abortion rights and of keeping abortion legal in Illinois, despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. His challenger in the Democratic primary, Beverly Miles, is also pro-abortion rights.

All six Republican candidates for governor are anti-abortion, but they differ when it comes to supporting abortion if the mother's life is in danger, or in cases of rape or incest.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf support abortion if a mother's life is in danger.

Irvin, Sullivan, and Schimpf also support abortion in cases of rape and incest. Rabine does not.

After repeated attempts for clarification, Bailey's campaign manager didn't directly answer the question about abortion in cases rape or incest, but would only say Bailey would back legislation supporting the expectant mother and saving unborn lives.

Max Solomon, the sixth Republican candidate for governor, does not support abortion rights in any of those situations.