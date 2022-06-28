Six suburban Cook County voting precincts to stay open late
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six suburban Cook County voting precincts are staying open late for the Illinois primary election Tuesday.
The precincts are located at five polling places:
- Kennedy School, 1013 Division St., Chicago Heights (Bloom Township Precinct 12)
- Golf Middle School, 9401 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove (Niles Township Precinct)
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 1114 N. 22nd Ave., Melrose Park (Proviso Township, Precinct 14)
- Roosevelt School, 1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview (Proviso Township, Precincts 44 and 88)
- Douglas MacArthur School, 1800 Chippendale Rd., Hoffman Estates (Schaumburg Township Precinct 31)
The precincts all opened late Tuesday, and thus, they will stay open until 8 p.m., rather than the statutory time of 7 p.m.
The Cook County Clerk's office sought and received a court order to keep the precincts open late.
