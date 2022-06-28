Six suburban Cook County voting precincts to stay open late

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six suburban Cook County voting precincts are staying open late for the Illinois primary election Tuesday.

The precincts are located at five polling places:

Kennedy School , 1013 Division St., Chicago Heights (Bloom Township Precinct 12)

, 1013 Division St., Chicago Heights (Bloom Township Precinct 12) Golf Middle School , 9401 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove (Niles Township Precinct)

, 9401 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove (Niles Township Precinct) Our Lady of Mount Carmel School , 1114 N. 22nd Ave., Melrose Park (Proviso Township, Precinct 14)

, 1114 N. 22nd Ave., Melrose Park (Proviso Township, Precinct 14) Roosevelt School, 1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview (Proviso Township, Precincts 44 and 88)

1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview (Proviso Township, Precincts 44 and 88) Douglas MacArthur School, 1800 Chippendale Rd., Hoffman Estates (Schaumburg Township Precinct 31)

The precincts all opened late Tuesday, and thus, they will stay open until 8 p.m., rather than the statutory time of 7 p.m.

The Cook County Clerk's office sought and received a court order to keep the precincts open late.