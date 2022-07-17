CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Chicago teens take part in 'No More Violence Day'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a full day of musicians, speakers and basketball in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Saturday.

Dozens of players took part in a hoops tournament to cap off what organizers call No More Violence Day.

The morning began with the sixth annual Born 2 Win CHAMPS Mentoring conference. The goal is to empower teens and set them up for success.

Aside from the conference, CHAMPS mentors hold regular gathers and make school appearances to help young men of color in Chicago.