Surviving a silent threat: A young mother's journey with pulmonary embolism

Elizabeth Simms was 27 and pregnant when she was struck with a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. Her fourth pregnancy had been generally uncomplicated. Elizabeth was busy chasing her three young children and hosting friend gatherings like barbecues.

One day, 31 weeks into her pregnancy, Elizabeth knew something was off when she woke up and had trouble breathing. "It was like something was sitting on me," she said. "I was trying to tell myself that I was having a panic attack or something."

She asked her husband, Jordan, to come home from work because she wasn't feeling great and needed a nap. As soon as he saw her, he insisted that they go to the emergency room. She looked gray, he told her.

"He just knew something was wrong," Elizabeth recalls, "which saved my life."

Elizabeth's doctors discovered that she was suffering from a blood clot in her lungs, also known as a pulmonary embolism (PE). Blood clots can be serious and potentially life threatening if they go undetected or untreated. Symptoms of PE can include sudden shortness of breath or chest pain.

"PE is a medical emergency and can be life threatening, in some instances, if not treated appropriately in a timely fashion," said Dr. Venkat Tummala, a vascular and interventional radiologist and associate chief medical officer at Penumbra, Inc. "Also, symptoms of PE can be varied and non-specific and, to add to the complexity, can mimic other medical conditions. I am grateful that Elizabeth sought medical attention right away leading to prompt diagnosis and treatment."

Elizabeth is not alone; every year an estimated 900,000 Americans are affected by venous thromboembolism (VTE), a condition where blood clots form in veins. [1] VTE includes PE and deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot in the legs.

Because Elizabeth was pregnant, there was a risk the doctors would also have to perform an emergency C-section to deliver her son.

"That [news] hit me like a ton of bricks and put it in perspective. This is happening to me right now. There was a lot to take in," Elizabeth remembers.

Traditional treatments for blood clots usually include blood thinners or clot-dissolving medications. But newer options, such as computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) and mechanical thrombectomy, are revolutionizing the way doctors treat blood clots. These treatments allow for quicker removal of blood clots, potentially reducing hospital stays and the risk of complications. [2]

Elizabeth's PE was removed with CAVT and within minutes of the treatment she remembers feeling immediately better. "I didn't realize how long I had been out of breath until after the procedure. The weight was off my chest," Elizabeth added.

Elizabeth was sent home after a few days and was back at the hospital about six weeks later to deliver a healthy baby boy. Elizabeth's story is just one example of how important it is for patients to recognize the symptoms of PE early and seek help.

"I want anyone to know that this can happen to you, even if you think it can't," Elizabeth said. "But also, with this technology that is available, you can also get the treatment you need. Go to the doctor if you are feeling off, don't wait."

For more information about PE and blood clots, visit GetOutTheClot.com. There, you can learn more about the signs, symptoms and latest innovations in treating PE.

