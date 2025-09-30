Applied Materials Powers Semiconductor Decarbonization in the Age of AI As the world enters an era shaped by artificial intelligence and other data-driven applications, the demand for energy-efficient computing has never been greater. Applied Materials stands at the intersection of technological innovation and environmental stewardship, committed not only to keeping pace with industry progress but also ensuring that growth is sustainable. Guided by its comprehensive Net Zero 2040 Playbook™, Applied is making significant strides in reducing its climate impact—and in partnering with customers and suppliers to effect change across the entire semiconductor value chain.