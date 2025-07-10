Udemy is powering enterprise AI transformation through skills

This content was provided by Acumen Media for Udemy.

Executives across industries are urgently working to build AI fluency in their organizations as digital transformation becomes a business imperative. From finance to manufacturing, companies have doubled down on training employees in artificial intelligence (AI) and other tech skills, making workforce upskilling a necessity across the board.

Udemy, a global AI-powered skills development platform known for its real-world expert instructors and unique marketplace model, is at the forefront of this skills revolution.

"AI is the big demand, and every one of our clients is asking, 'Help me reskill the workforce,'" said Udemy CEO Hugo Sarrazin, underscoring the unprecedented pressure companies face to upskill their people.

Udemy, used by over 17,000 businesses worldwide, is helping companies answer that call by developing AI fluency across their ranks.

AI-Personalized learning at scale

Udemy is leveraging AI to tailor the learning experience for each employee. Traditional online courses have been one-size-fits-all, following a fixed curriculum regardless of a learner's prior knowledge or style. Now, AI-driven features can assess each learner's skills, curate a personalized learning path, and feature role play experiences to maximize engagement.

"What we're doing right now with our AI platform is fundamentally changing the learner experience," Sarrazin explained.

More personalized training yields a much better return on investment (ROI) for companies. Employees can even upskill in the flow of work, as AI guides practice and reinforces learning without pulling them away from day-to-day roles.

Reskilling strategies to drive transformation

Organizations care about outcomes, not just course completion. Employers want employees to gain specific new skills they can apply to strategic initiatives and to retain talent by supporting their growth. To that end, Udemy is enabling organizations to customize learning content to align with their goals. Enterprises now have access to the same AI-powered content creation tools used by Udemy's instructors, allowing them to quickly develop bespoke courses and training pathways. By tailoring learning journeys to company needs, businesses can keep their teams ahead of quickly evolving skill requirements.

By blending their dynamic expert marketplace with AI-powered delivery, Udemy offers a scalable way to foster continuous learning. And by turning employee training into a strategic asset, companies can better maintain a competitive edge. The ability to quickly reskill at scale is becoming essential for staying ahead. Udemy's success shows how the right learning platform can transform not only a workforce, but also an entire organization for the digital age.