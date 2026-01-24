SkyDrive: Unlocking Air Travel Accessibility with Compact eVTOLs





Japanese startup to FAA Collaboration: Making Safe Air Travel into Our Daily Life

The global transportation landscape is undergoing a revolutionary shift, driven by the rise of eVTOLs. With many countries setting sights on a commercial launch within the next one to two years, Air Mobility is poised to become the next major industry.

SkyDrive is a Japanese eVTOL development startup company, founded by a group of volunteers with a shared dream to create truly innovative mobility. Since their first test flight of the SD-03 in 2020, they have grown into a company of nearly 300 diverse employees, supported by major Japanese corporations and government organizations. This strong foundation allows them to aim to be the next generation of major aircraft companies.

Originating in Japan, a nation celebrated for its compact vehicle expertise, SkyDrive is focused on introducing a new air travel option into regular mobility to the world. This video explores the company's distinctive strategy and its current progress toward this goal.

Why Small and Light Means More Operating Locations and Lower Development Costs

The core of SkyDrive's strategy lies in their commitment to the compact eVTOL segment. Their design is fundamentally aimed at accessibility. Because their aircraft is small and light, it allows for rooftop landings, significantly increasing the number of potential operating locations and bringing air travel closer to your neighbours.

This compact design provides three major advantages:

Accessibility: Being small, light, and quiet, their aircraft requires minimal space for takeoff and landing, making it highly suitable for urban use Sustainability: Their aircraft emit zero CO2 during operation Lower Development Costs: They proceed with highly efficient development compared to larger aircrafts

Realizing this vision requires strong partnerships. For example, their collaboration with Suzuki is vital, as they bring crucial manufacturing expertise for efficient mass production. Furthermore, their alliances with major railway companies will enable users to seamlessly realize integrated ground-to-air travel, offering a tangible solution to relieve congestion, shorten commute times, and improve overall public well-being.

"We are not just building an aircraft; we are building an integrated system to make air mobility practical," says Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO/Founder, SkyDrive"

From Expo 2025 to Regulatory Integration in the UAE and Southeast Asia

2025 was a landmark year for SkyDrive. They achieved a major milestone by conducting daily demonstration flights over a period of nearly two months at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai and the Osakako Vertiport, providing millions of people the opportunity to see the SkyDrive eVTOL

Their long-term global success is supported by trusted partnerships and their ongoing work to achieve global certification and ecosystem realization. This includes working closely with authorities like the U.S. FAA and strong local partners in regions such as Southeast Asia, India, and the UAE, who are integrating their aircraft into local regulatory, logistics, and operational frameworks.

Ultimately, their long-term goal is simple: To bring safe, simple air travel shall be accessible to people globally. They believe that a commitment to simplicity in both design and operation is the key to unlocking the true potential of Air Mobility for the world.

