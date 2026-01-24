Securing AI: Building Trust in the Data Era





The New Reality of AI Security

Artificial intelligence has moved from experimentation to execution. Across industries, AI models, copilots, and autonomous agents are now embedded in everyday business operations, shaping decisions, workflows, and customer experiences. As adoption accelerates, organizations face a critical challenge: how to unlock AI's full potential while protecting the data that powers it.

AI systems increasingly interact with sensitive, proprietary, and regulated information across complex environments. Without clear visibility and governance, innovation can introduce new forms of risk, turning AI from a growth driver into a source of uncertainty.

AI Security Is Now a Business Imperative

AI has reached a turning point for enterprise leaders. What began as isolated pilots is becoming core to how organizations compete and operate. The question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how confidently it can be scaled across the business.

The opportunity is transformative. AI promises to redefine productivity, decision-making, and customer engagement across every function. But realizing that promise at scale requires a new foundation of trust, one that enables organizations to move decisively, not cautiously.

"AI is no longer an experiment at the edges of the enterprise. It's becoming part of the operating fabric of the business," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO of Cyera. "The organizations that win will be the ones that give their teams the confidence to deploy AI broadly, knowing their data is protected and governed from day one."

For many enterprises, the barrier to scaling AI isn't ambition or investment, it's uncertainty. Leaders need clarity into how AI systems interact with sensitive data and how governance keeps pace as usage expands. Without that clarity, AI initiatives stall or remain confined to pilots.

This is why AI security has become a business imperative, not a technical afterthought. When security and governance are built into the foundation, organizations can move faster, deploying AI across teams and use cases with confidence.

Why Data Is the Foundation of Secure AI

As enterprises confront this shift, a clear pattern is emerging: the most effective way to secure AI is to start with the data itself. A data-centric approach gives organizations visibility into where sensitive data lives, how it moves, and how it is used across AI-enabled workflows.

Rather than attempting to secure every AI model independently, governance at the data layer enables consistent controls that evolve alongside AI systems. Cyera has built its AI-native platform around this principle, helping enterprises unify data discovery, classification, and governance across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, and AI environments.

Looking Ahead: Trust Will Define AI Leadership

AI adoption will continue to accelerate, and expectations for responsible use will rise alongside it. Regulators, customers, and partners will increasingly demand proof that organizations understand and protect the data fueling their AI systems.

The enterprises that lead in this next phase will be those that treat AI security as a strategic enabler of growth, scaling AI with confidence and turning trust into a lasting competitive advantage.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.