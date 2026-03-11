Saudi's Cruise Tourism Expands the Kingdom's Global Reach









Cruise Saudi's Role in Accelerating Tourism

As the Kingdom accelerates its tourism transformation, cruising is emerging as a strategic way to connect people with Saudi Arabia's coastlines, culture, and heritage. At the centre of this transformation is Cruise Saudi, a Saudi Public Investment Fund company established in 2021 to support tourism growth and economic diversification, acting as a bridge between land and sea.

Cruise Saudi is the Kingdom's dedicated cruise gateway, connecting the world's leading cruise lines to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea and Arabian Gulf coasts, including port infrastructure, cruise operations, destination readiness, and shore experience curation.

Saudi Arabia Cruise Destinations and Cultural Experiences

People and culture define every journey. Cruise Saudi's curated experiences invite guests to explore the destination's culture, nature, religion, sun and sand, and entertainment. Highlights include experiencing UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Historic Jeddah (Al Balad) and Al Ahsa Oasis, discovering ancient trade routes and coastal communities, and experiencing the Red Sea's marine environment. Developed in collaboration with local communities, these encounters are authentic, respectful, and enriching, reflecting Saudi hospitality while creating meaningful connections between visitors and local communities.

Saudi Arabia's calm waters, favourable winter climates, and an extensive coastline allow for year-round operations, while access to heritage sites, coastal towns, and marine environments supports discovery-led travel. To date, Cruise Saudi has developed five operational cruise ports across the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf, with plans to launch five more by 2035. Since launching operations, the Kingdom has welcomed more than 620,000 cruise passengers from over 120 nationalities, marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia cruise tourism and highlighting the Kingdom's emergence as a global cruise destination.

Portfolio and Future Developments

AROYA was launched in 2023 as the first Arabian cruise line, representing a cornerstone of Cruise Saudi's ambition to establish the Kingdom as a world-class cruise destination, delivering a distinctly Arabian cruise experience inspired by Saudi culture, hospitality, and values.

Looking ahead, Aman at Sea will further expand Cruise Saudi's portfolio, setting new standards in ultra-luxury cruising focused on wellbeing, privacy, and transformational travel. "The next evolution in Cruise Saudi's story focuses on personalised services, curated experiences shaped by local culture and holistic wellbeing at sea," said Lars Clasen, Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Saudi.

Working closely with government entities, regulators, and global cruise lines, Cruise Saudi brings international expertise together with Saudi ambition. By 2035, Cruise Saudi aims to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually and support up to 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to resilient coastal economies and sustainable national growth. As global cruising evolves, Saudi Arabia cruise tourism is expanding the Kingdom's global reach, curating journeys that build lasting connections between cultures, communities, and generations.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.