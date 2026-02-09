Raya Holding: Building Businesses, Creating Impact

The name Raya in Arabic means flag, a symbol of leadership, guiding force, and momentum. That sense of forward movement defines Raya Holding's story: a 26-year journey powered by vision, resilience, and the belief that businesses can create real, lasting impact in people's lives.

Raya began in technology, retail, and financial services, sectors that demand curiosity, courage, and the willingness to innovate ahead of the market. These early beginnings shaped the company's DNA: identifying unmet needs, building category-defining businesses, and scaling them into market leaders. That entrepreneurial spirit evolved into a broader investment philosophy, expanding Raya's presence across technology and infrastructure, retail and distribution, BPO, fintech, manufacturing, automotive, and hospitality.

Since 1999, Raya's trajectory has been marked by bold moves and disciplined execution. It helped pioneer Egypt's fintech sector by founding the country's first electronic payments platform, launched one of Egypt's earliest large-scale customer experience centers, and became an early adopter of electric mobility, distributing and assembling EVs and introducing the first Manufacturing-as-a-Service model for air conditioners and home appliances in partnership with global brands. Raya also built the nation's largest frozen produce exporter and remains one of the few Egyptian groups to have multiple companies listed on the EGX.

Regionally, the Group expanded into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nigeria, Bahrain, and Poland, proving the scalability of Egyptian expertise across diverse markets. Its disciplined buy-and-build strategy has enabled it to acquire high-potential businesses, transform their operating models, and scale them into sector leaders. Across cycles and geographies, Raya has demonstrated the resilience of a well-balanced, future-focused investment portfolio.

Today, Raya operates ten portfolio companies and more than 40 subsidiaries across six countries and four continents, serving customers in over 50 countries worldwide. With more than 20,000 employees and products and services that touch over 3 million people every day, Raya blends scale with strategic clarity. Its annual revenues exceed $1 billion, supported by 44 percent year-on-year growth in 2024, a testament to the strength of its platform model and investment discipline.

Beyond commercial success, Raya's greatest investment is its people. The Group nurtures a culture built on empowerment, agility, and continuous learning. Signature initiatives, such as the Raya Achievers Club and the Catalyst and Leap leadership programs, equip top talent with global exposure, strategic thinking, and the mindset needed to lead future industries. With a deep commitment to gender inclusion and diversity, Raya continues to build workplaces where purpose and performance grow together.

Looking ahead, Raya remains grounded yet ambitious. Its leaders understand the pressures of fast-moving markets, from currency dynamics to regulatory shifts. But its diversified portfolio, strong governance, and expanding international footprint give it the resilience to thrive through every cycle.

What truly distinguishes Raya is its forward instinct: the ability to see beyond the horizon, invest early, and scale with discipline. From fintech to EV mobility, from digital services to sustainable manufacturing, Raya continues to build the companies that will shape the region's next decade of growth.

At its core, Raya believes that technology, innovation, and people can transform industries and improve lives.

That belief is not just a strategy, it is the foundation of Raya's next chapter: a chapter of resilience, progress, and enduring impact across every market it serves.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.