Pipe unlocks financial growth for SMBs with embedded capital access

Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the American economy, contributing 43.5% of the U.S. GDP and employing over 59 million workers. Yet despite their impact, access to capital remains one of their biggest challenges. Traditional lending options are often rigid and inaccessible, requiring lengthy applications, credit checks and personal guarantees.

As an emerging innovator in fintech, Pipe is changing that by reshaping how these SMBs access financing by embedding it directly into the software platforms that they already use. By meeting entrepreneurs where they are, inside the tools they trust, Pipe eliminates the friction of traditional financing, opening up new opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow and thrive.

Swella Braid Bar expands with Boulevard Capital, powered by Pipe

For Brooke Hill and Zanbria Asante, cofounders of Swella Braid Bar, the shortcomings of traditional financing were familiar. After launching their first location in Atlanta, Georgia, they sought out capital to fuel a second opening in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, they found that traditional lending didn't exactly meet their needs: banks wanted financial statements, tax returns and personal guarantees.

Then came an unexpected solution, right from the platform they already used to run their day-to-day operations. Boulevard, a client experience platform tailor-made for self-care businesses, had long been central to Swella's operations. From online booking to payment processing, Boulevard says it helps streamline their customer interactions and has become a trusted partner in their success.

So when Hill received a capital offer from Boulevard, she felt confident accepting the funding. The offer, powered by Pipe, was based on Swella's real-time business performance and cash flow. With just a few clicks, Swella secured the capital they needed—no paperwork, credit scores or collateral needed.

Embedded finance is reshaping the SMB economy

The embedded finance market is growing rapidly, projected to exceed $588 billion in revenue by 2030, according to Bain & Company, with embedded lending emerging as a key driver of this growth. By partnering with Pipe, companies like Boulevard are offering their customers not only business tools but also direct access to customer-friendly capital at the point of need. Under the leadership of CEO Luke Voiles, Pipe is transforming the financial landscape by making capital more accessible, seamless and aligned with the way these small businesses operate today.