Nethermind's Work in Blockchain Infrastructure is Shaping the Future of AI Agents and Digital Identity

The next phase of enterprise automation is here. AI agents are starting to act on behalf of users and organizations: managing tasks, making decisions and executing transactions.

Nethermind, a blockchain research and engineering company, provides the infrastructure layer that makes these interactions verifiable, programmable and secure. Its tools already power Ethereum and its scaling solutions, enabling the deployment of agent-driven systems at scale.

What is the agentic economy?

In the agentic economy, autonomous agents interact with financial platforms and digital services, transferring value and executing logic without direct human oversight.

Blockchain makes this possible by offering a shared execution environment, built-in trust guarantees and interoperability across systems. This enables enterprises to automate operations while introducing entirely new service models.

Nethermind is building the systems that allow agents to access tokenized assets, verify credentials, and coordinate across decentralized protocols independently and securely.

From research to real systems

Nethermind sits at the intersection of blockchain and AI, translating protocol research into production-ready infrastructure. Its Ethereum client secures over 30% of the network and underpins many core applications.

One example is AuditAgent, an AI system that analyzes smart contracts and anchors findings on-chain. This blend of automation and transparency is a template for how agents will serve regulated industries.

Built for scale

Ethereum is already home to enterprise-grade applications such as BlackRock's BUIDL, Stripe's stablecoin payments and identity ecosystems like WorldID.

Nethermind is a core contributor to Ethereum, actively shaping protocol development. It builds infrastructure designed for high performance, modularity and the demands of agent-driven systems.

Why this matters

Agentic infrastructure reduces costs by automating workflows and enforcing compliance. But more importantly, it enables differentiated services. As agents become primary participants, enterprises must adapt, offering programmable, context-aware systems that respond to agents acting on users' behalf.

Nethermind supports these capabilities with live tooling, including identity-based access controls and zero-knowledge onboarding components.

The time to build

"While less than one percent of financial assets are currently on blockchain, this will multiply dramatically," said Tomasz Stańczak, Founder of Nethermind and Co-Executive Director at the Ethereum Foundation.

With deep protocol expertise and a track record in Ethereum infrastructure, Nethermind is helping define the architecture for the agentic economy.