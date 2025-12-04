NetApp and the NFL: Powering the Future of Intelligent Sports Through Data Innovation

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

In today's world of professional sports, data is no longer just a tool; it is the competitive edge. From elevating player performance to delivering unforgettable fan experiences, data has become the foundation for how teams win and how fans connect. NetApp, the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, has partnered with the NFL and the San Francisco 49ers to transform the game through the power of intelligent data.

Both the league and its teams rely on data to perform, adapt, and engage. For the NFL, efficiency and flexibility are essential as it expands its global footprint and manages complex hybrid systems that span on-premises and cloud environments. For the 49ers, every home game at Levi's® Stadium is an opportunity to create 68,000 VIP experiences using real-time insights to elevate everything from player analysis to in-stadium entertainment. Together, these organizations are redefining what it means to lead in the data-driven era of sports.

Data as the Playbook

NetApp brings together information from every part of the organization, on the field, in the stands, and across the cloud, empowering teams to make faster, smarter decisions. By integrating video analysis, scouting reports, and player metrics, coaches have the insights they need to optimize matchups, improve performance, and adapt strategies instantly.

Beyond performance, this same intelligence fuels immersive fan experiences that merge technology and emotion. "The data is crucial to winning on the playing field, and it is crucial to deliver a state-of-the-art fan experience," said George Kurian, CEO of NetApp. "Data is now the playbook to win in sports, and we are fortunate and proud as NetApp to be the architect of that playbook."

The Intelligent Stadium Experience

At Levi's® Stadium, one of the most technologically advanced venues in sports, NetApp helps keep the 49ers connected at every level. Real-time data powers mobile ticketing, digital engagement, and AI-driven analytics that streamline operations and personalize the fan journey. From shorter concession lines to stronger connectivity, the 49ers use NetApp's scalable technology to deliver a seamless experience. Every moment inside the stadium is optimized by intelligent data infrastructure working behind the scenes.

Global Expansion, Unified Experience

Across the NFL, NetApp ensures that data performance and fan engagement remain consistent no matter where the game is played. As the league expands internationally with games in London, Madrid, Dublin, and Berlin, its hybrid multi-cloud environment allows large-scale operations to run with speed and reliability. NetApp's unified data fabric enables the NFL to deliver the same high-quality digital and in-person experiences to fans around the world, supporting the league's mission to grow the game globally without compromise.

Empowering the Future of Sports

The partnership between NetApp and the NFL is more than technological; it is visionary. NetApp provides the foundation for advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and next-generation fan engagement. As the NFL continues to evolve, NetApp remains the unseen engine behind its innovation, helping teams harness intelligent data to compete at the highest level and inspire fans worldwide.