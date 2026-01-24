



Magirus and the Transformation of Modern Emergency Response

Emergency and rescue services worldwide are facing growing complexity. Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, urbanisation is creating more demanding operational environments, and expectations of readiness and reliability continue to rise. At the same time, geopolitical uncertainty is elevating the importance of civil protection and defence‑related capabilities, further expanding the operational demands placed on modern emergency organisations. In this context, emergency response can no longer rely on isolated technologies or incremental improvements alone.

Magirus addresses these challenges with a clear strategic focus. Building on more than 160 years of experience in firefighting and civil protection, the company has embarked on a comprehensive transformation to strengthen its role as a reliable and forward‑looking partner for emergency and rescue services. The company's strategy is built on three pillars: operational reliability, execution excellence and strong customer proximity through internationalisation.

Magirus' commitment extends beyond supporting emergency responders; by strengthening the capabilities of fire, rescue and civil protection services, the company ultimately contributes to safeguarding communities and enhancing societal resilience.

Magirus' Transformation Focused on Readiness and Reliability

At the heart of Magirus' transformation lies a clear understanding of operational reality. Fire and rescue services operate in a world of extremes, characterised by long standby periods followed by sudden, high‑intensity deployments where equipment must perform flawlessly. Any transformation in emergency response must therefore enhance efficiency and sustainability without compromising readiness. This principle also guides Magirus' approach to innovation: technology must support the work of frontline responders at all times.

Magirus' transformation programme focuses on stabilising processes, strengthening supply chains and improving productivity. In 2025, the company tripled its productivity and significantly reduced delivery times, creating tangible benefits for customers who depend on predictable availability and reliable delivery. At the same time, Magirus is reshaping its organisation to be more execution‑driven, with clearer governance and stronger customer proximity. These changes were initiated under the leadership of Fatmir Veselaj, who first shaped the transformation as Chief Restructuring Officer before becoming CEO in 2025.

Internationalisation is a further pillar of this transformation. By establishing new national subsidiaries, including in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, Magirus is positioning itself closer to customers and emergency responders on the ground. This local presence enables faster response times, improved service and a better understanding of regional operational requirements.

Magirus, Decarbonisation and the Future of Emergency Response

Magirus recognises the importance of decarbonisation in emergency response. However, the company follows a clear principle: sustainability must never compromise operational readiness. Fire services operate in mission‑critical environments where range, reliability and response times are non‑negotiable.

Accordingly, Magirus is pursuing a pragmatic approach to decarbonisation. This includes the development of vehicles powered by renewable fuels, as well as hybrid and electrified drivetrains where operational profiles allow. At the same time, Magirus has committed to achieving carbon‑neutral operations across its own production by 2030.

Magirus and a Responsible Path Forward

Looking ahead, Magirus aims to roughly double its revenue by 2030 while strengthening its position as a leading independent specialist for firefighting and civil protection technology. More importantly, it seeks to set standards for reliability, responsibility and frontline‑centred innovation in emergency response.

For Magirus, transformation is not an end in itself. It is a commitment to ensuring that emergency services — and the communities they protect — can rely on technology that performs when it matters most.

