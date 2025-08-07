How Circle is Helping Creators and Brands Reclaim Their Audience in the Age of AI

This content was provided by Acumen Media for Circle.

When algorithms control what we see, hear and engage with online, owning your audience isn't just a competitive edge, it's essential. That shift away from social media dependency and the growing need for more intentional, human connection is Circle's focus.

AI, automation and big data have unlocked powerful opportunities for businesses. But for creators and brands that built their followings on rented platforms like Instagram, Facebook or YouTube, these technological advances also come with risk. A single platform change, or arbitrary ban, can suddenly cut off access to the audience they worked so hard to grow and the income generated.

That's where Circle comes in.

Founded in 2020, Circle gives creators and brands a way to bring their community, content and business under one roof, with a fully branded website and mobile app. Today, more than 15,000 communities run on Circle, from Harvard's CrimsonConnect to coaching programs led by Jay Shetty, Dr. Becky and Tim Ferriss.

Circle's all-in-one platform makes it easy to host courses, events, live streams, email campaigns, payments, and discussions all in one place, all under your own brand.

"We believe the future belongs to brands and creators who own their audience and their destiny," says Circle CEO and Co-Founder Sid Yadav. "With Circle, they don't just build communities, they build businesses."

One of those creators is Anne-Laure Le Cunff, founder of Ness Labs and a featured voice in the documentary. She built her community on Circle around a peer learning model, where members grow through shared experience rather than top-down instruction.

"I was mostly posting on social media, which is a great way to build an audience," explains Le Cunff, "but not necessarily a good way to build a community, because people don't get to know each other and build those relationships."

Her story reflects a broader movement from transactional brand interactions to mutual, community-driven relationships that benefit both creators and their audiences.

Circle says it's leading that shift, not just by offering an escape from algorithms, but by creating a way to grow online businesses through community. With Circle Plus, their premium offering, brands can even launch fully branded mobile apps, giving them complete control of the customer experience, from content delivery to real-time engagement and payments.

As people grow tired of online noise and constant scrolling, Circle is investing in something deeper: transformation through community. From professional networks and learning communities, to lifestyle clubs and coaching groups, Circle's customers are building sustainable businesses rooted in belonging, not just reach.

While Economy 4.0 explores the technologies reshaping our digital lives, Circle offers an optimistic view of what comes next, a future where creators own their audience, their members feel seen, and communities grow stronger together.

Learn more at circle.so