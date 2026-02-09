General Motors Africa and Middle East Mark 100 Years of Innovation and Impact

General Motors (GM) Africa and Middle East is celebrating a century of shaping mobility in the Middle East and Africa. One of the longest-standing automotive manufacturers in the region, GM's 100-year legacy is built on innovation, resilience, and enduring partnerships.

GM's story in the Middle East began in 1926 with the establishment of its first operations in the region in Alexandria, Egypt, where the company's plant quickly became a hub for vehicle assembly and export, setting new standards in distribution and service. GM's legacy also reflects the influence of Alfred Sloan, whose leadership in GM's formative years laid the foundation for its global and regional success. His introduction of modern corporate structure and scalable innovation enabled GM to expand and thrive across diverse markets. The company introduced patent technologies, such as, the electric self-starter, mass production breakthroughs, and automatic transmissions – making modern transportation accessible.

Over decades, GM introduced technologies tailored to regional needs, including exclusive trims and features, all while supporting local economies and talent development. Its dealer network generates over 7,000 jobs, with a broader ecosystem of professionals working together to deliver progress and impact, guided by global-level training programs. With a century of innovation and industry-shaping breakthroughs, GM's contributions through Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac have left a lasting impact on local communities.

The Chevrolet Suburban, introduced in 1935, is the world's first SUV and a symbol of endurance. The Chevrolet Caprice became a cultural icon in the Gulf, while the Silverado and GMC Sierra, known locally as "Chaffar" and "Jims" respectively, became synonymous with strength and pride. Cadillac continues to represent prestige and leadership, with the Escalade standing as a modern flagship.

In Egypt, GM's impact is personal. The Chevrolet T-Series, affectionately called in the Egyptian dialect 'Dababbah' and 'Jumbo', supports commerce and daily life for millions. The locally produced Chevrolet Optra reflects GM's commitment to Egyptian industrial development, designed and built in Egypt by Egyptians for the region and beyond.

In Saudi Arabia, GM's ACDelco brand powers local innovation for over 25 years, supporting the Kingdom's vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy through battery manufacturing and parts localization.

For 100 years, GM stood as a catalyst for progress and a trusted partner in the region's journey forward. As GM enters its second century in the region, it is showcasing its role in reshaping the region's mobility ecosystem. Technologies like Super Cruise, the world's first true hands-free driver assistance system powered by GM's connectivity arm OnStar, set new standards for personal autonomy. GM is committed to continuing to foster local talent, champion industrialization, contribute to the growth of local economies and connect communities to what matters most.

