Fortifi Leads the Future of Food Processing Industry Productivity

As a global leader in food processing equipment, automation and software solutions, Fortifi Food Processing Solutions delivers technologies that reduce dependence on manual labor and help expand historically narrow profit margins. These innovations advance and improve applications, especially with the integration of robotics, machine vision, intelligence, and AI-based software. The convergence of tools and data enables food processors to revolutionize their operations and enhance their production.

Global Food Processing Perspective, Local Commitment

Alongside technology, Fortifi prioritizes human needs and contributions throughout its organization. Fortifi structures its overall business through a culture centered around employee ownership and equity participation. Its principles emphasize empathic leadership as a hallmark of leading companies and best workplaces. Together with its portfolio of companies, it supports local communities through social programs designed to reduce food insecurity and mitigate its impacts. The Enriching Communities initiative enables individual Fortifi business units and their employees to donate time, effort, energies and contributions to benefit children, families and individuals. To offer equivalent support for employees themselves, the Fortifi Cares Fund provides assistance in times of hardship.

Fortifi's history exemplifies its emphasis on success. Since 2023, Fortifi has more than doubled revenue through a global team of strong individual businesses unified through a Lean-based operating system. Fortifi has accelerated its AI roadmap, deployed intelligent software for SCADA, MES and ERP, and produced a long list of newly industrialized solutions, including meat-production automation, advanced material handling, and energy-efficiency for chilling, freezing, water treatment and reuse technologies.

Food Processing Systems and Solutions

Fortifi provides full-lifecycle end-to-end solutions. As a strategic partner, Fortifi supports customers from early feasibility and project validation through installation, commissioning, maintenance, retrofits and plant optimization services. Whether a customer needs a single line or an entire plant, Fortifi provides a complete sequence of products and services designed to heighten safety, quality, efficiency and profitability in their operations. These technologies provide a rapid return on investment and unlock new worlds of product quality, worker safety, production efficiency and sustainability.

Strategic R&D and disciplined acquisitions enable Fortifi to maintain an industry-leading position as trends and needs change. Globally, the company seeks to improve food production itself and its industry's jobs through the productive impact of technology. To do so, Fortifi focuses on helping customers increase capacity, reduce food loss and waste, use energy and resources sustainably, and enhance productivity, food safety, food quality and workplace safety. These stabilizing influences gain special importance during climatic and geopolitical disruption.

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions sees and facilitates the future of its industry. Food processing needs predictability, profitability and stability to enhance the quality of the most-basic requirement for life. As the world wrestles with the twin problems of hunger and food waste, Fortifi has organized itself as a disciplined, strategic source of the technologies that will drive the food processing industry toward greater success.

