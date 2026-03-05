Facing A Global Challenge of Neurological Diseases

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.





Neurological disorders are the leading cause of illness and disability worldwide, impacting more than 3.4 billion people. These conditions, such as movement disorders and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease, often impair essential functions like movement, speech, and swallowing, leading to a profound loss of independence. Patients frequently endure long diagnostic journeys and face fragmented care structures, with persistent gaps in available treatments.

Treating movement disorders requires highly individualized, long-term strategies. Diagnosis can take years and involve multiple specialists, while access to multidisciplinary care remains limited, especially outside major centres. Globally, a shortage of trained neurologists and rehabilitation specialists further delays diagnosis and restricts treatment options.

Merz Therapeutics, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, distinguishes itself through scientific expertise, manufacturing excellence, and a strong commitment to education and sustainability. With over 1,000 employees in more than 80 countries, the company leverages decades of experience in movement disorders and neurological conditions. Its 'Access to Health' initiative, launched in partnership with the World Stroke Organization, aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and education in underserved regions such as Nigeria and Tanzania.

Driving Progress in Education, Sustainability, and Partnerships

A core focus is supporting healthcare professionals with medical education and training. In 2024 alone, Merz Therapeutics trained over 64,000 healthcare providers globally, offering practical workshops, VR-based simulations, and expert-led seminars. In the U.S., the company provides anatomy labs, ultrasound courses, and digital training tools, ensuring therapies are administered safely and effectively. All educational programs are designed in collaboration with medical experts and focus on evidence-based clinical practice.

Sustainability is also integral to Merz Therapeutics' mission. The company is committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions – direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions – by 90% by 2035, with 82% of its global electricity sourced from renewables. Waste reduction initiatives and ethical research practices demonstrate its dedication to responsible growth. Its manufacturing site in Dessau, Germany, meets stringent EU and U.S. FDA standards and is engineered for energy efficiency, exemplifying the Company's reputation for pharmaceutical quality.

Collaboration is vital in specialty neurology. Merz Therapeutics engages in strategic partnerships across academia, biotech, and medical societies to drive innovation and address treatment gaps. The company's R&D pipeline is strengthened through global partnerships and acquisitions, with 17% of sales reinvested in research and development. From 2021 to 2024, Merz Therapeutics achieved 15 new marketing authorizations and launched multiple collaborative projects.

The vision of Merz Therapeutics is clear: as a leading player in neurology-focused specialty pharma, the company will continue to drive innovation that benefits both patients and society. By fostering an inclusive, feedback-driven culture and investing in sustainable practices, Merz Therapeutics aims to deliver better outcomes for more patients while maintaining a long-term societal impact.

