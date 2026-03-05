Expanding Access to Small Business Financing

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

Navigating Barriers to Small Business Financing

Small businesses power local economies, create employment, and contribute to long-term community resilience. Yet many still struggle to obtain the fast business funding required to maintain stability or pursue growth. Traditional lenders often rely on criteria that overlook realities of fluctuating revenues, short business credit histories, or limited collateral, leaving many capable business owners without support.

Forward Financing operates within this challenge. Its flagship product, revenue-based financing, centers on widening access to capital through structures that better reflect how small businesses function. By prioritizing transparency, flexibility, and responsible design, the company aims to ensure that more entrepreneurs can secure convenient, working flexible capital.

Forward's national impact is evident in the scale of support it has delivered. Since its founding in 2012, the company has provided more than $4.5 billion in working capital to over 87,000 small businesses across the United States. This reach highlights a continued gap in traditional financing and the importance of models that can respond more directly to the needs of smaller organizations.

How Forward Is Closing the Small Business Financing Gap

At the heart of the small business financing challenge is a mismatch between conventional lending practices and real-world business behavior. Many small businesses with strong demand and loyal customers still fall outside traditional credit parameters, particularly those with seasonal activity or narrow margins. Forward's revenue-based financing product addresses this by evaluating the revenue the small business currently earns, not concentrating on how it looked years before.

Its revenue-based financing structure aligns payment with actual performance. Payments can be reduced to match the business's revenues during slower periods, preserving capital when it's most critical. This redistributes some risk away from the small business owner, helping them manage volatility and stay afloat.

Advanced proprietary technology supports this approach by enabling a quick online application, rapid review of real-time financial data, and model-based decisioning. However, Forward does not rely on automation alone. Human teams analyze patterns, speak directly with customers, and adjust payments when revenue circumstances change, helping ensure financing remains personalized and supportive.

Forward also considers long-term outcomes. A majority of their customers return for additional funding, and approximately seventy percent are offered a lower effective cost of capital. Reporting payment performance to Experian gives their customers the opportunity to build or enhance their business credit profiles, turning short-term revenue-based financing into a pathway toward broader financial options.

The Future of Sustainable Small Business Financing

Looking ahead, transparent and adaptable funding will continue to play a critical role in supporting economic resilience. Forward's revenue-based financing model – responsive to revenues, grounded in real-time insight, and supported by a people-led approach – helps businesses navigate uncertainty with greater confidence.

By making financing more accessible and balanced, Forward supports both immediate operational needs and sustainable long-term growth. This demonstrates how thoughtful innovation can expand financial opportunity while reinforcing a healthier, more inclusive small business financing ecosystem for years to come.

