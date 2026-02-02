Empowering Community Through Connection

Supporting Community Foundation

Every neighborhood has a rhythm. A rhythm created and sustained by the people who show up for one another– families, first responders, businesses large and small, neighbors.

Throughout the US, Verizon Business equips and fortifies thriving businesses, resilient public services, and the forward-thinking community innovation that work together to contribute to its strength. We strive to be a dedicated partner, woven into the community fabric, supporting the people who make it vibrant and empowering their potential.

"We live, we work and play in all the local communities that we serve. When there's a problem, we show up because we live there," says Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. "We're part of that fabric, and we're super proud that we're able to bring technology and our services to the local communities."

Empowering Connection Across the Community

Across the country, NFL stadiums stand like a beacon, meeting places where locals and visitors can come together around a shared passion.

When technology works well behind the scenes, it becomes invisible and ensures the focus stays where it belongs: on the shared experience of the game.

As Gary Brantley, CTO of the NFL notes, "Our focus has been to create a curated experience for our fans. Having a foundational component around technology that Verizon provides for us is critical to that. Thousands of people are emerging into one place, they all have different wants and needs. The last thing we need is a fan coming to our stadiums and they're frustrated.

This need for trust and reliability is even more critical when it comes to the safety of our neighborhoods. More than 40,000 public safety agencies in the US rely on Verizon for communication that can't fail.

Anne Kirkpatrick, Superintendent of New Orleans Police Department views law enforcement as fundamentally relational. It's about getting to know the people you serve. Today, that relationship is supported by how we communicate. "It is about saving lives," she says, "you cannot underestimate the power of what technology can do for us, for community."

Down the street, that same spirit of service is what keeps local staples like the family-owned Deanie's Seafood Restaurants thriving. For Chandra Chifici, staying involved with her customers is a way of life. She views technology as a staple—as essential as the food they serve.

"Technology is key to keeping our customers happy, involved in our business, and coming back to us," says Chandra.

By letting the technology handle the pace of a modern business, Chandra and her family can focus on what matters most: ensuring Deanie's Uptown, Downtown and Bucktown locations remain the community spaces families come together and traditions are passed down.

Strengthening the Community Heartbeat

From the roar of the stadium to the quiet tradition of a family meal, from our homes, to our businesses and streets, the community pulse beats on. Verizon Business is proud to help that heartbeat remain strong, resilient, and connected to what matters most.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.