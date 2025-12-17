Elevating Cancer Care Through Innovation and Collaboration

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

Cancer care is evolving, not only through new technology, but also through the ways care is delivered, sustained, and shared. A new film featuring Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, documents this evolution through real-world stories of clinical teams, patients, and partnerships that are transforming oncology in regions where care has long been out of reach.

The documentary takes viewers to Kenya, where the challenge of cancer care is met with resilience and collaboration. It journeys into hospitals and clinics across underserved regions, capturing the human stories behind the statistics – stories of clinicians determined to bring advanced, minimally invasive treatment to their communities and patients. The film highlights the role of mentorship, training, and long-term investment in building systems that work. The focus is on continuity and on programs that take root and grow within the local healthcare landscape.

Each story in the film is centered on care – from a patient with advanced cancer who was able to receive treatment and live another five years, to another who was quickly diagnosed with an abscess thanks to the availability of advanced imaging. These stories reflect how access to expertise and technology can change outcomes, and they are part of a broader framework Varian has built to support cancer care globally.

Varian's approach combines innovative technologies, scalable education programs, and clinical services that adapt to local needs. These tools are designed to be used, understood, maintained, and applied by the teams on the ground. The company's goal is not only to expand access but to foster local ownership.

The strategy goes beyond equipment. It includes sustainable education initiatives and clinical services tailored to local realities. As Dr. David Hahn, VP of Medical Affairs at Varian, notes, "Access without ownership is fragile. Our goal is to empower clinicians to deliver care confidently and consistently." This commitment is reflected in collaborations with organizations like Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and AMPATH, where local expertise and global innovation can converge to create lasting change.

The documentary is part of a broader effort by Varian to support personalized treatment, streamlined workflows, and improved patient experience. It serves as both a record of progress and a guide for how collaboration can make quality cancer care more accessible and sustainable worldwide.

Varian's work continues by expanding networks, strengthening capacity, and supporting clinicians as they bring hope and healing to the communities they serve.