CertiK: Navigating the Convergence of Web2 and Web3

Across the technology landscape, a shift is underway. Enterprises that once relied entirely on traditional Web2 systems are now exploring the transparent and immutable world of Web3. The potential for Web3 adoption is significant, but so are the demands placed on security teams, compliance officers, and product developers. In the middle of this shift is CertiK, a company that has grown into the largest security services provider in the blockchain ecosystem.

The convergence of Web2 and Web3 creates a moment that calls for clarity and confidence. CertiK positions itself in this space by offering a security model that supports builders from their earliest concept through real-world deployment. Below, we'll look at new opportunities in Web3, the differences in infrastructure for Web2 and Web3, and how CertiK's security services can help companies moving into Web3.

A Lifecycle Framework for a New Digital Economy

One of the distinct challenges of the Web2-to-Web3 journey is the difference in how each environment approaches trust. Traditional infrastructures depend on predictable, centralized controls, whereas the Web3 environment operates on open networks, real-time settlement, and evolving code. CertiK bridges this gap through a complete lifecycle security framework that begins before a project launches and continues long after users come on board.

CertiK currently controls more than 65% of the global blockchain auditing market and combines formal verification, AI-driven analyses, and human-led review. Our monitoring platform, Skynet, observes on-chain activity in real time and highlights anomalies before they escalate. Additionally, our public reports help raise industry-wide visibility, which strengthens confidence among users, investors, and partners.

However, our influence is not just in crypto; we have earned recognition from major traditional technology companies, such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. CertiK has also collaborated with institutions such as Standard Chartered, HSBC, and Ant Group on digital asset initiatives, demonstrating that security expectations from the enterprise world can be met even in decentralized environments.

New Opportunities Demand New Responsibilities

The deeper Web3 technologies blend into existing corporate systems, the more organizations must rethink their approach to risk. Tokenized assets, programmable deposits, and cross-border digital services introduce tremendous efficiencies, but only for companies prepared to manage the new operational realities. CertiK supports this shift with security, compliance visibility, and readiness planning that work across permissioned and public networks.

By applying these capabilities, CertiK helps move regulatory conversations away from narrow restrictions and toward practical guidance that encourages innovation while preserving safety.

What Comes Next?

CertiK's planned IPO represents a turning point in its growth and marks the arrival of blockchain security as a mature and investible sector. Operating as a public company will reinforce the transparency standards that CertiK already follows while giving the organization more room for technological expansion and global reach.

The relationship between Web2 and Web3 will continue to tighten in the coming years. Enterprises that prepare for this shift now will be the ones who benefit from it later. CertiK's message is simple: security and trust must lead the way, and with the proper foundation, the next chapter of digital transformation will be stronger and more resilient than the last.

