Building the AI Backbone of Workplace Safety

Discover how Intenseye is transforming workplace safety through real-time AI. By leveraging existing CCTV infrastructure, Intenseye says it's platform helps prevent injuries and incidents before they happen. Learn more about their mission to eliminate workplace harm, one life and one facility at a time.

Each year, 2.3 million people lose their lives due to workplace incidents. In the U.S. alone, 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries are reported annually. These numbers represent far more than statistics–they are stories of lives altered, families impacted and opportunities lost. Most of these incidents could have been prevented, yet traditional workplace safety systems continue to rely on reactive approaches, compliance checklists and delayed reporting.

As workplace safety continues to evolve, forward-thinking organizations are embracing real-time solutions. At the heart of this transformation is Intenseye, an AI-powered safety platform on a mission to eliminate injuries and incidents across global workplaces. From bustling factory floors to executive boardrooms, Intenseye is leading the way in redefining industrial safety.

Traditional safety programs often fall short when it comes to real-time prevention. They are slow to adapt and limited in their reach. That's the gap Intenseye looks to close.

"We need real-time prevention, not paperwork after the fact," said Sercan Esen, CEO and co-founder of Intenseye. With a background in AI engineering and first-hand experience walking factory floors, Sercan recognized that safety protocols often failed to reflect how work was actually done. This insight became the foundation for Intenseye's mission.

Instead of introducing new hardware, Intenseye integrates with facilities' existing CCTV networks. Its computer vision models analyze live footage to detect safety violations — such as PPE non-compliance or unauthorized access to danger zones–and trigger instant alerts. No waiting. No second-guessing. Just actionable insight when it matters most.

"Even with great training and culture, you can't guarantee everyone's safety," said Bob Malin of Oldcastle APG. "With Intenseye, we're finally closing that gap."

The platform is built to scale, with deployments in manufacturing, construction, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, protecting workers in over 25 countries. More than just a monitoring system, Intenseye serves as a strategic safety partner.

"Our approach isn't plug-and-play," said Carmel Tivori, Sales Development Director. "We collaborate closely with EHS teams to tailor our AI to each facility's unique risks, all while prioritizing privacy through advanced anonymization."

Today, Intenseye's platform generates predictive insights, automates safety tasks and provides unified dashboards that connect shift supervisors, operators and leadership in real time. It's transforming safety from a siloed compliance function into a shared organizational mission.

And their work doesn't end with software. With a growing field team presence across the U.S., Intenseye offers on-site onboarding and direct support to help customers reach their evolving safety goals.

"We're building the AI backbone of industrial safety–-one life at a time," said Esen.

Their vision of zero injuries and zero incidents isn't aspirational. It's actionable. And thanks to platforms like Intenseye, a safer workplace future is already within reach.