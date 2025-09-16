BNET: With a 97.9% fiber optic coverage rate, Bahrain sets a new global benchmark

This content was provided by Acumen Media for BNET.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

BNET was established in Bahrain in 2019, at a time when the world was facing the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike many organizations that struggled to adapt, BNET was born fully digital. The company was founded online as a cloud-based entity from day one, a flexible decision that became its foundation and reinforced Bahrain's position as a leader in innovation and resilience.

From the start, BNET worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition, earning their trust through collaboration. This positioned Bahrain as the only country in the region to fully liberalize its telecommunications sector, creating a dynamic environment with multiple operators and encouraging competition and innovation.

Today, the results speak for themselves: fiber network coverage has reached 97.9% of the Kingdom, making Bahrain one of the most connected nations in the world. What sets BNET apart is its proactive strategy.

As CEO Ahmed Aldoseri said, "In Bahrain, we don't wait for orders to come. We deploy fiber everywhere, and within days, most often the same day, fiber is delivered to you."

This forward-thinking approach is evident in initiatives such as Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR), ensuring high-speed internet reaches every corner of homes and businesses. Minimum internet speeds in Bahrain have risen from 50 Mbps to 300 Mbps in just a few years. Moreover, BNET offers wholesale packages with a rare standard where upload speeds are half the download speeds.

BNET's distinction goes beyond infrastructure to investing in talent. It ranks among the top 3% of telecom companies globally to achieve the Investors in People Gold certification on the first attempt. This success stems from its clear values: respect for all, genuinely fair, collaboration for impact and empowering the future.

The company has also built strong partnerships with national broadband networks (NBNs) worldwide to exchange knowledge and best practices. Innovation remains the driving force behind its operations, ensuring Bahrain stays ahead in the digital transformation journey.

"Innovation is the fuel we run on," said Aldoseri. "We have set a unique model that we hope to see replicated elsewhere."

Although BNET operates strictly as a wholesale provider, its expertise spans energy and building management, facilities management and tower management, offering a robust model that sets new global benchmarks.

BNET's journey demonstrates how vision, collaboration and innovation can reshape national connectivity. Bahrain's success story is not just a regional achievement, but a global benchmark for how broadband networks can empower communities, economies and the future.