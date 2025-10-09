This content was provided by Acumen Media for Venti Technologies.

Autonomous vehicles for the global supply chain

Venti Technologies, based in Singapore and Boston and launched by a team with roots in MIT, is deploying autonomous terminal tractors at ports, rail yards and warehouses to power the global supply chain. Venti's fleet of self-driving tractors, which operates in the United States and Asia, has accumulated over 360,000 miles and moved over 240,000 cargo containers to date. They are in operation in locations such as the port of Singapore, the second-busiest port in the world, and two Class I railroads in the U.S. enabling reliable, efficient, 24/7 operation of the mission critical logistics infrastructure that the rest of the economy relies on.

Venti's core autonomy technology can flexibly operate across environments such as ports, warehouses and railyards

Venti's core technology is a suite of special-purpose algorithms that enable terminal tractors to navigate industrial environments like ports and railroad intermodal yards safely, interacting with ground staff and other human-driven vehicles and interfacing with heavy equipment such as cranes. This core technology is flexible enough to be deployed across a range of operating environments up and down the global supply chain including ports, warehouses and railyards. Venti is entering the fifth year of its partnership with PSA, operator of the port of Singapore which is the second busiest container port in the world. Venti has also recently expanded its operations to the United States, where it is working with two of the six Class I railroads.

Because autonomous fleets can be counted on reliably to operate 24 hours a day, regardless of environmental conditions, they are a good fit for mission-critical logistics operations that never stop working, which the rest of the economy relies on to operate. Autonomous vehicles can be coordinated at a fleet, rather than vehicle level, allowing them to be more energy efficient and cost-effective.

Autonomous technology will make the global supply chain safer, more reliable and more efficient

Within the next few years, autonomous technology will be an integral part of the global supply chain, making it safer, more reliable and more efficient. Autonomous vehicles will allow logistics operators to redeploy humans out of the most dangerous and unpleasant working environments while making their operations more efficient and lowering costs for everyday consumers.