ARRK – A Solution Partner for New Ideas and Transformation





Significant Changes in Mobility and Other Industries Open Up New Possibilities

The demands of modern mobility and the electrification of almost all industries are leading to major changes, and not just in the automotive sector. In mobility, modern transport systems aim to achieve highly efficient vehicle control and transport management. When they are largely autonomous, vehicles are robots that are orchestrated by an overall system.

For many start-ups, particularly in the mobility industry, but also in other industries, their own business case lies in a mobility solution, not primarily in the development and production of vehicles. Additionally, the current changes do not stop on the product side. In times of disruptive changes, the processes for development as they are don't lead into the future.

The Transformation of ARRK Engineering to a Solution Partner

How can engineering companies transform themselves to support the disruptive transformation of mobility and other industries and establish themselves as solution partners?

A solution partner must cover development, planning and implementation of production, and support the customer throughout the development process. Those two logical extensions of the basic engineering service are the basis of our transformation.

Already some years ago, our company ARRK Engineering started the transformation from a pure service provider to a solution partner not only for start-ups but also for established companies, and we are now well on our way with projects in mobility, marine and digitalisation. The implementation of sustainable solutions in the mobility of the future and an electrified industry requires highly efficient development processes and a global supply chain in order to realise new ideas after development. Two main developments in the market helped us in the transformation:

In recent decades, a global production supply chain has emerged, making it possible to select the right suppliers from a large number of suppliers in different locations around the world. This supplier network works for large and demanding customers and therefore delivers production at a very high level.

The global networking of IT systems and the acceleration of digitalisation enable the creation of highly digitalised development processes that increasingly rely on the use of AI. This lowers development time and gives us the possibility to integrate our expertise in IT and AI and our engineering know-how to an added value for our customers beyond product development.

Examples for Successful Sustainable Solutions

In the area of modern mobility and transportation we help to realise new transportation systems used by cities all over the world. Leading companies in this field, such as Glydways, whose core competence is establishing modern and sustainable transportation systems, rely entirely on us for the development and manufacturing of their transportation vehicles. They rely on our highly efficient development processes in order to establish their system quickly. The decisive impetus on the material side comes from our shareholder Mitsui Chemical to use sustainable material solutions in these products. Sustainability and the solution of social problems such as mobility in very large cities can thus be brought to market quickly.

Another example is electrification in the shipping industry. This topic is one of the most important issues in making shipping at least partially carbon-free. Here, too, our development and manufacturing capabilities enable the introduction of sustainable electrical systems that are also suitable for retrofitting. Private and public operators of shipping fleets are our customers of the future in this area.

We believe that our market positioning is sustainable and firmly embedded in the strategy of our shareholder, Mitsui Chemicals. As a solution partner, we enable companies to efficiently bring their ideas to market.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.