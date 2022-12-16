Watch CBS News

Zaftigs Delicatessen's Amy Gilligan shares favorite Hanukkah treats

Amy Gilligan, the Director of Operations at the popular Zaftigs Delicatessan in Brookline, joined the Morning Mix team to talk about their Hanukkah treats and the roots of the holiday's most popular food.
