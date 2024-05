What's next for Boston Bruins after losing to Panthers in the NHL Playoffs? The Bruins are shifting to offseason mode after losing to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The Boston front office has money to spend and some decisions to make this summer, with Jake DeBrusk heading to free agency and the Linus Ullmark trade rumors set to fire up again. Plus, Jeremy Swayman will need a new contract. Steve Burton and Bob Beers break it all down!