Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For November 15, 2022

Poland says Russian-made missile killed two people in border village; Boston Bruins hire a law firm to review how they vet players; Taylor Swift ticket presale rescheduled for after website crashed; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.