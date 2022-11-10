Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For November 11, 2022

Parents upset over racist sign hung near Bellingham High School; OSHA proposes more than $600,000 in fines for South Boston power plant accident; Malden Police looking for man who keeps stealing coffee; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.