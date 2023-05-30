Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For May 30, 2023

Charlie Baker’s son AJ resolves drunk driving arrest; Van driver and monitor in Springfield charged with assaulting special needs student; Swampscott restaurant will reopen in June after seawall collapse; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.