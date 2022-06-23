Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For June 23, 2022

Prosecutor: Lawrence murder victim had just given her husband divorce papers; Bear euthanized after being hit by a car on 495 in Middleboro; Concord, NH police trying to identify man suspected of vandalizing gun show signs; Latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.