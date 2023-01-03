Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update For January 3

Patriots-Bills game still scheduled after Damar Hamlin injury; Revere man charged in road rage stabbing ordered to stay away from Market Basket; Governor Baker signs law designed to protect bicyclists, pedestrians & skateboarders; Latest forecast.
