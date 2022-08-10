Watch CBS News

WBZ Evening News Update for August 10, 2022

Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts but months before it's up & running; Mayors demand more information about MBTA shutdowns; MassDOT reviewing the collapse of a sign structure along I-190 in Worcester; Latest forecast.
