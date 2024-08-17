The ReMix - Pauli's Hot Dogs, The Savory Lane Bus Tours, Gavin Rossdale In this week's The ReMix hosted by Anna Meiler, we take a look at Pauli's North End sandwich shop partnering with Polkadog Bakery to help the Animal Rescue League of Boston. We take a trip down Savory Lane and their bus tours of New England. The Fisherman's Feast in the North End. An entrepreneur who is going all out to give customers the best charcuterie boards in Massachusetts. Rocker Gavin Rossdale previews his band Bush's appearance at the Leader Bank Pavilion on August 24. And a look ahead at the 40th season of MTV's The Challenge with CBS News Boston's Joe Weil.