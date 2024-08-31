The ReMix - LEGO Boston, Late-summer picnics, Cakeswagg In this week's edition of The ReMix, Breana Pitts speaks with Chef Wil Gilson from Purtian and Company and Amba in Cambridge. He takes Breana through his latest dishes at Amba and some fun food items to bring on a late-summer picnic. Paula Ebben speaks with the Regional President, Americas of the LEGO Group, Skip Kodak. He discusses a wide variety of topics including: Bringing a LEGO hub to Boston The new LEGO Ideas Jaws playset The value of LEGO sets Olympian Sammy Sullivan and her love of LEGO Later, Chris Tanaka sits down with Roxbury native, Cakeswagg. The artist talks about her new album Michelin Star. And meet the authors trying to help parents help their children cope with the anxiety that comes with heading back to school.