The ReMix - How to make truffle pasta with butter sauce and Poland's Christmas markets On this week's The ReMix, the Curious Traveler Christine Van Blokland takes us to Poland for the country's Christmas markets. Chef Marga Ruffucci from Sorellina in Boston shows us how to make truffle pasta with butter sauce. The Sugar Factory has some sweet treats for the holiday. An inside look at Tuck's Candy Factory in Rockport and how they make their famous candy canes. We talk to the cast of the new series "Dexter: Original Sin" And comedian Joe Gatto talks with us about this upcoming tour that will make a stop in Boston. 00:00:00 - 00:04:10 Poland Christmas Markets 00:04:11 - 00:12:38 Truffle Pasta with butter sauce 00:12:39 - 00:16:42 Sugar Factory Holiday treats 00:16:43 - 00:19:03 Tuck's Candy Factory 00:19:04 - 00:23:35 Dexter: Original Sin 00:23:36 - 00:25:44 Joe Gatto