The ReMix - "Growing Up Urkel", Family Matters star Jaleel White looks back on childhood fame In this week's The ReMix, actor Jaleel White joins us to talk about his new book "Growing Up Urkel" and what it was like to star in the hit sitcom "Family Matters." A chef shows us how to create a unique oyster stuffing this Thanksgiving. Kevin Becerra from the Huntington Theatre talks about an epic effort to put on 9 plays following the same Nigerian family over the span of several decades in America called "Sojourners." And Emerson professor Tripp Whetsell talks about his new book about the life of Norman Lear. Growing Up Urkel 00:00:00 - 00:07:15 Oyster Stuffing 00:07:16 - 00:13:57 Sojourners 00:13:58 - 00:19:11 Norman Lear Tripp Whetsell 00:19:12 - 25:20