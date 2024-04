"Survivor" contestant and Manchester-by-the-Sea native Charlie Davis is tackling a new challenge - running the 2024 Boston Marathon. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

"Survivor" contestant Charlie Davis running Boston Marathon "Survivor" contestant and Manchester-by-the-Sea native Charlie Davis is tackling a new challenge - running the 2024 Boston Marathon. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On