Steve Schirripa talks "Blue Bloods" 14th season part one finale, his time on the show Schirripa talked to our Joe Weil about what viewers can expect for the first part of the season 14 finale of "Blue Bloods," which airs Friday on WBZ. He also discussed his time on the show, and what it's like playing a cop versus playing a mobster, like he did on the Sopranos.