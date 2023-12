A doorbell camera showed a Boston school bus crashing into a line of parked cars in Hyde Park. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

School bus crash in Boston caught on video A doorbell camera showed a Boston school bus crashing into a line of parked cars in Hyde Park. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On