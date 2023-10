A massive manhunt continues for Robert Card, accused of killing 18 in Lewiston, Maine. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Residents shelter in place amid search for Lewiston mass shooting suspect A massive manhunt continues for Robert Card, accused of killing 18 in Lewiston, Maine. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On