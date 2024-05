A large group of protesters blocked traffic and broke down barricades surrounding the pro-Palestinian MIT encampment. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

Protesters block traffic at MIT, reenter encampment A large group of protesters blocked traffic and broke down barricades surrounding the pro-Palestinian MIT encampment. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On