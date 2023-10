Green Line service north of Boston was brought to a standstill when a train lost power. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

Power issue halts Green Line service day after track defects revealed Green Line service north of Boston was brought to a standstill when a train lost power. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On