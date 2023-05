Martha’s Vineyard is home to a unique non-profit offering overnight sailing experiences aboard a 19th century ship. Sponsored by Chevy

New England Living: Overnight sailing with the FUEL Program Martha’s Vineyard is home to a unique non-profit offering overnight sailing experiences aboard a 19th century ship. Sponsored by Chevy

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On