Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy joined the Morning Mix Friday to discuss Swift's weekend concerts at Gillette Stadium.

Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy chat Taylor Swift weekend kicking off tonight Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy joined the Morning Mix Friday to discuss Swift's weekend concerts at Gillette Stadium.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On