Maple Leafs bring it to Bruins in Game 2 to tie playoff series, will the B's answer in Toronto? The Toronto Maple Leafs upped the physicality on the Bruins in Game 2 at TD Garden on Monday night and evened the playoff series with a 3-2 win. Now the Bruins have to answer in Game 3 in Toronto on Wednesday night. Will they? WBZ-TV's Dan Roche breaks it down, and discusses the goalie decisions by Jim Montgomery.