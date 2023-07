Lightning struck a chimney on Mass. Ave. sending bricks crashing to the ground. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Lightning strike sends bricks crashing to ground in Boston's South End Lightning struck a chimney on Mass. Ave. sending bricks crashing to the ground. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On